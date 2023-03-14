fbpixel
Avril Lavigne Tells Topless Protester to ‘Get The F-ck Off’ the Stage at 2023 Juno Awards

The singer was introducing a performance from AP Dhillon when the protester appeared on stage
A protestor interrupts Avril Lavigne speaking onstage at the 2023 JUNO Awards at Rogers Place on March 13, 2023 in Edmonton, Canada.
A protestor interrupts Avril Lavigne speaking onstage at the 2023 JUNO Awards Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne’s job at the 2023 Juno Awards got a bit complicated as she juggled announcing a performance from Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon and ridding the stage of a topless protester who disrupted her appearance.

The protester stormed the stage wearing only a pair of bright pink pants and pasties, in addition to black marker ink scribbled on her skin that read “Save the Greenbelt.” The message referenced an area in Ontario that has recently been eyed by developers for previously prohibited residential and industrial development projects.

Lavigne made it through most of her introduction to Dhillion’s performance before addressing the woman who had walked right onto the stage without struggle. “Get the fuck off, bitch,” she told her as security attempted to remove the protester. The singer finished the announcement and didn’t address the situation again until later in the night.

Following the incident, Lavigne was presented with the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. “Now, nobody try anything this time,” she said during her speech. “Or the Canadian will come out of me, and I’ll fuck a bitch up.”

Impressed by the singer’s reaction, Marvel actor Simu Liu took the stage to applaud Lavigne for “handling that topless lady like a champion.”

After the show, Lavigne tweeted her fans to thank them for the win. “Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years,” she wrote, adding: “P.S. – ‘Get the fuck off bitch!'”

