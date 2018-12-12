Avril Lavigne Mourns Relationship in New ‘Tell Me It’s Over’ Video

Avril Lavigne has released the soulful relationship post-mortem “Tell Me It’s Over.” This marks the second new song off Head Above Water, out on February 15th.

On the song, Lavigne wonders if a relationship is actually done since the break-up still doesn’t feel real to her. It’s a soulful, retro-pop sound with horns and a mid-tempo beat. The video shows scenes from a tumultuous relationship, switching from moments that Lavigne and her beau are in bed together or slow dancing in front of a Christmas tree to him angrily throwing her cell phone to the ground or packing up and leaving the home they share together.

“I wanted to write something classic and have been inspired by some of the timeless queens I listen to everyday at home, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin and Etta James,” Lavigne revealed in a statement. “They represent women who stand up for women and aren’t going to put up with a man’s bullshit anymore!”

Head Above Water will be Lavigne’s first album since her self-titled 2013 LP. In the nearly six years since that release, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and is continuing the recovery process. Her forthcoming album’s title track addressed the hopelessness she felt following her diagnosis.

Head Above Water Track List