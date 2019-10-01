 Watch Avril Lavigne Perform ‘Tell Me It’s Over’ on ‘Seth Meyers’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Avril Lavigne Perform Heartfelt ‘Tell Me It’s Over’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Singer emotively delivers latest Head Above Water LP single

Avril Lavigne delivered a heartfelt performance of her latest single, “Tell Me It’s Over,” during Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. Lavigne was backed by her five-piece band, whose melodic doo-wop harmonies buoyed the intimate performance of her latest Head Above Water single.

On the breakup ballad, Lavigne laments the cyclical nature of a relationship that’s falling apart, begging her partner to say it’s over on the chorus, yet reluctant to let go during her verses. “But every time you touch me/I forget what we’re fighting about,” she sings. “Oh, you come and you leave/Shame on me for believing every word out of your mouth.”

The singer is in the midst of her North American tour, her first in five years, in support of the February-issued Head Above Water. Lavigne’s sixth album also features “I Fell in Love with the Devil,” the Nicki Minaj-featured “Dumb Blonde” and the title-track, which documents her struggle with Lyme disease. This leg of the tour wraps on October 11th at Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

