×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott to Headline New Hip-Hop Festival Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Avril Lavigne Books First North American Tour in Five Years

Head Above Water trek will include 15 dates in U.S., Canada

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne announced her first tour in five years, a 15-date North American run.

David Needleman

Avril Lavigne announced her first tour in five years. The fall trek, a 15-date North American run, launches September 14th in Seattle, Washington and wraps October 11th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time, and fan registration is available now. A Citi card pre-sale runs from Wednesday, June 26th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 27th at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. local time via her website.

One dollar from each ticket purchase will benefit the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme disease, serious illnesses or disabilities.

Related

avril lavigne tell me it's over
Avril Lavigne Mourns Relationship in New 'Tell Me It's Over' Video
This Week in Music: Avril Lavigne, PrettyMuch, Bad Bunny

The jaunt will support Lavigne’s February-issued sixth LP, Head Above Water, which follows her self-titled 2013 album. She’s released several singles from the record, including the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Dumb Blonde” and the title-track, on which she recounts her own battle with Lyme disease.

In April, the singer promoted Head Above Water by performing “I Fell in Love With the Devil” on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Avril Lavigne Tour Dates

September 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
September 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
September 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
September 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
September 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
October 1 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport*
October 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
October 6 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts*
October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
October 9 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad