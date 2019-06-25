Avril Lavigne Books First North American Tour in Five Years

Avril Lavigne announced her first tour in five years. The fall trek, a 15-date North American run, launches September 14th in Seattle, Washington and wraps October 11th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time, and fan registration is available now. A Citi card pre-sale runs from Wednesday, June 26th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 27th at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. local time via her website.

One dollar from each ticket purchase will benefit the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme disease, serious illnesses or disabilities.

The jaunt will support Lavigne’s February-issued sixth LP, Head Above Water, which follows her self-titled 2013 album. She’s released several singles from the record, including the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Dumb Blonde” and the title-track, on which she recounts her own battle with Lyme disease.

In April, the singer promoted Head Above Water by performing “I Fell in Love With the Devil” on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Avril Lavigne Tour Dates

September 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

September 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

September 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 1 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport*

October 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

October 6 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts*

October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

October 9 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino