Avril Lavigne Previews New LP ‘Love Sux’ With ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Singer’s seventh album arrives Feb. 25

Avril Lavigne has announced the impending arrival of Love Sux, the singer’s seventh studio album.

Ahead of the LP’s Feb. 25 release, Lavigne also shared the album’s second single “Love It When You Hate Me,” featuring a verse from Blackbear. The pop-punk track follows Love Sux’s introductory single “Bite Me.”

Lavigne last released Head Above Water in 2019. Love Sux marks her first LP on Travis Barker’s DTA Records label, with the Blink-182 drummer serving as co-producer on both “Bite Me” and “Love It When You Hate Me.”

Lavigne previously said of working with Barker in a statement: “The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label felt like the perfect home for me and my new music.”

In addition to Blackbear, Love Sux — available to preorder now — also features appearances by Machine Gun Kelly (“Bois Lie”) and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus (“All I Wanted”).

Love Sux Tracklist

  1. Cannonball
  2. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
  3. Bite Me
  4. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
  5. Love Sux
  6. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending
  7. Avalanche
  8. Déjà Vu
  9. F.U.
  10. All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)
  11. Dare to Love Me
  12. Break of a Heartache

