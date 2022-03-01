Avril Lavigne Taps Blackbear, Travis Barker for ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ on ‘Kimmel’

Avril Lavigne stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday to showcase her new single “Love It When You Hate Me,” which comes off the “Sk8er Boi” singer’s latest album, Love Sux.

Lavigne was joined onstage by Travis Barker, who produced the track, as well as singer-songwriter Blackbear for the performance, which finds the princess of pop punk evoking the high-octane, playful energy that propelled her to the top of the charts when she released her debut album Let Go two decades ago.

Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos called Love Sux a “crisp and fun” album that finds Lavigne “bridging the gap between her early emo vibe with the bubblegum confidence that brought her away from it.”

“Love It When You Hate Me” is one of two Barker-produced songs on the album, which was also released on the Blink-182 drummer’s own DTA Records imprint. “The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today,” Lavigne said of Barker in a statement about Love Sux. “We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label felt like the perfect home for me and my new music.”