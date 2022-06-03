Avril Lavigne Drops New ‘Breakway’ Version, Unearths Rarities for ‘Let Go’ Anniversary

Avril Lavigne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go, with a new deluxe edition — out today — featuring six bonus tracks.

One of the additions to the album is Lavigne’s newly recorded version of “Breakaway,” a song she originally wrote for Let Go, but ultimately ditched (she gave the song to Kelly Clarkson, whose version became a hit in 2004). For the new version of “Breakaway,” Lavigne restored some of the original lyrics, which reference her childhood in Canada. (A lyric video for “Breakaway’ is available on Facebook.)

The rest of the bonus material comprises five b-sides and other rare tracks recorded during the Let Go sessions. They include “Why” — the b-side to Lavigne’s breakout hit “Complicated” — and “Get Over It,” the “Sk8er Boi” b-side that, up until this point, hasn’t been available on digital streaming platforms. There’s also “Make Up,” another rarity previously unavailable on DSPs, as well as “Falling Down” and “I Don’t Give,” which appeared on the soundtracks for Sweet Home Alabama and American Wedding, respectively.

Along with the digital release of the Let Go 20th anniversary edition, a special double-LP vinyl version featuring the same track list and bonus cuts is in the works. It’s available to pre-order and is expected to arrive Jan. 27, 2023.

Back in February, Lavigne released her seventh studio album, Love Sux, which was co-produced by Travis barker and Lavigne’s new fiancé, the pop-punk rapper Mod Sun (the record also features contributions from Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus). Lavigne is also set to be one of Machine Gun Kelly’s special guests when he launches his massive North American tour this month.