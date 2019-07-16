×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next RS Charts: Drake Tops Artists 500 as Post Malone Hits Number Two Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Avril Lavigne Drives Hearse in Eerie ‘I Fell in Love With the Devil’ Video

Track appears on singer’s new LP Head Above Water

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Avril Lavigne conjures a brooding, gothic vibe in her new “I Fell in Love With the Devil” video.

The clip opens with the singer driving a hearse transporting her own coffin. Later, she appears in the woods wearing a black cape, clutching a silver cross and playing a piano adorned with branches.

“I Fell in Love With the Devil” highlights Lavigne’s February-issued sixth LP, Head Above Water, which follows her self-titled 2013 album. The record also includes the Nicki Minaj-featured “Dumb Blonde” and the title-track, which documents her struggle with Lyme disease.

The vocalist, who recently performed “I Fell in Love With the Devil” on The Late Late Show, will promote Head Above Water on a 15-date North American tour that launches September 14th in Seattle, Washington and wraps October 11th in Philadelphia. One dollar from each ticket purchase benefits the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme, disabilities and serious illnesses.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad