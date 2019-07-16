Avril Lavigne Drives Hearse in Eerie ‘I Fell in Love With the Devil’ Video

Avril Lavigne conjures a brooding, gothic vibe in her new “I Fell in Love With the Devil” video.

The clip opens with the singer driving a hearse transporting her own coffin. Later, she appears in the woods wearing a black cape, clutching a silver cross and playing a piano adorned with branches.

“I Fell in Love With the Devil” highlights Lavigne’s February-issued sixth LP, Head Above Water, which follows her self-titled 2013 album. The record also includes the Nicki Minaj-featured “Dumb Blonde” and the title-track, which documents her struggle with Lyme disease.

The vocalist, who recently performed “I Fell in Love With the Devil” on The Late Late Show, will promote Head Above Water on a 15-date North American tour that launches September 14th in Seattle, Washington and wraps October 11th in Philadelphia. One dollar from each ticket purchase benefits the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme, disabilities and serious illnesses.