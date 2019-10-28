 Watch Avril Lavigne and Halsey Join Forces to Perform ‘Girlfriend’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Avril Lavigne and Halsey Join Forces to Perform ‘Girlfriend’

The duo performed at Halsey’s annual Halloween party

Avril Lavigne and Halsey perform "Girlfriend" live at Halloween party.

Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne and Halsey paid tribute to Lavigne’s 2007 hit “Girlfriend” at Halsey’s annual Halloween party in Los Angeles. The two singers hit the stage to perform the upbeat single for the crowd, with Halsey dressed in costume as Marilyn Manson and Lavigne as Madonna. During the party Halsey invited Lavigne up on stage, as captured by fans in the audience.

This year Halsey’s Halloween party centered on the theme of “Almost Famous is an experiential Halloween Party in Hollywood, celebrating the Rockstars of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s & 90’s.” Halsey took the theme seriously, dressing as Manson on his 1998 album Mechanical Animals.

Halsey recently released a music video for “Graveyard,” which comes off her upcoming album Manic, out January 17th. In Rolling Stone‘s June cover story, Halsey said that her new album is the first one she’s ever written while manic, including a sampling of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic.” She said, “It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

