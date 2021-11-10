Avril Lavigne Harks Back to Her ‘Let Go’ Era on New Single ‘Bite Me’

“You shoulda known better to fuck with someone like me,” Avril Lavigne sings on “Bite Me,” her return single. “Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey.”

“Bite Me,” Lavigne’s debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records, shows the Canadian musician harking back to her early pop-punk days on Let Go, released nearly 20 years ago. Except now, things have gotten a little more complicated. “And we’ll be together never,” she quips. “So baby you can bite me.”

According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” She also spoke about working with Barker and signing to the Blink-182 drummer’s label. “The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today,” she said. “We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label felt like the perfect home for me and my new music.”

Last month, Lavigne appeared in the video for Willow’s “G R O W,” a track off the latter’s recent LP Lately I Feel Everything. Lavigne’s new album, which has yet to be announced, will follow 2019’s Head Above Water.