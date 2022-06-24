Avril Lavigne Gives Adele Ballad ‘Hello’ an Alternative Twist on Spotify Single

Turns out Avril Lavigne is an Adele stan, too. On Thursday, the pop-punk legend released a Spotify Singles cover of Adele’s soulful ballad “Hello,” giving it a slight alt-rock twist thanks to her signature angsty vocals.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Lavigne said in a statement. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

The acoustic rendition finds Lavigne performing her album’s title track accompanied by just a guitar and gentle drum beats, as opposed to the electric guitar-backed punky version that appears on the LP.

Earlier this month, Lavigne dropped an anniversary edition for her iconic debut album, Let Go, which included tracks that had not been made available on streaming services. Late last year, Adele shared her love for Lavigne’s Let Go during an Instagram Live. “Do you know what? I do like Avril Lavigne. Her first record, I listen to all the time,” she said. “I think it’s such a great record.”

Lavigne Love Sux in February, which featured a slew of collaborations including “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly, “Love It When You Hate Me” with Blackbear, and “All I Wanted” with Mark Hoppus.