 Listen to Avril Lavigne Give Adele's 'Hello' an Alt-Rock Twist - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next K-Pop Girl Group Aespa Do What They Want on English Bop 'Life's Too Short'
Home Music Music News

Avril Lavigne Gives Adele Ballad ‘Hello’ an Alternative Twist on Spotify Single

Princess of Pop Punk also released an acoustic rendition of her song, “Love Sux”

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Musician Avril Lavigne performs onstage during the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert at Private Residence on October 19, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Musician Avril Lavigne performs onstage during the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert at Private Residence on October 19, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Musician Avril Lavigne performs onstage during the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert at Private Residence on October 19, 2021 in Malibu, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Turns out Avril Lavigne is an Adele stan, too. On Thursday, the pop-punk legend released a Spotify Singles cover of Adele’s soulful ballad “Hello,” giving it a slight alt-rock twist thanks to her signature angsty vocals.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Lavigne said in a statement. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

 

The acoustic rendition finds Lavigne performing her album’s title track accompanied by just a guitar and gentle drum beats, as opposed to the electric guitar-backed punky version that appears on the LP.

Earlier this month, Lavigne dropped an anniversary edition for her iconic debut album, Let Go, which included tracks that had not been made available on streaming services. Late last year, Adele shared her love for Lavigne’s Let Go during an Instagram Live. “Do you know what? I do like Avril Lavigne. Her first record, I listen to all the time,” she said. “I think it’s such a great record.”

Lavigne Love Sux in February, which featured a slew of collaborations including “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly, “Love It When You Hate Me” with Blackbear, and “All I Wanted” with Mark Hoppus.

In This Article: Adele, Avril Lavigne, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.