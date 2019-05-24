Chris Martin, Imagine Dragons to Appear on Avicii’s Posthumous LP ‘Tim’

The track list for DJ/producer Avicii’s posthumous album, Tim, has been unveiled, Billboard reports. The 12-song set includes recently released single “SOS,” which features Aloe Blacc, who also sang on and cowrote the late Tim Bergling’s megahit “Wake Me Up.”

The LP will also feature previous collaborator Chris Martin. Martin worked with Avicii on Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” from the band’s 2014 album, Ghost Stories. Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds sings on “Heart Upon My Sleeve” and electro-pop group Arizona appears on “Hold the Line.” Additional contributors include Swedish singers Noonie Bao and Bonn, British singer-songwriter Joe Janiak and Swedish production team Vargas & Lagola.

As Billboard notes, the song “Freak” features Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne songwriting credits. The track interpolates Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” which in turn interpolates Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” hence the credits nod. Earlier this month, Tim single “Tough Love” featuring Vargas & Lagola and Vargas’ wife Agnes was released.

Tim arrives on June 6th via Universal. Net proceeds from the album’s sales will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation. Founded in March, the organization plans to support an array of causes, beginning with those related to mental health and suicide prevention.

Tim Track List

1. “Peace of Mind” featuring Vargas & Lagola

2. “Heaven”

3. “SOS” featuring Aloe Blacc

4. “Tough Love” featuring Agnes, Vargas & Lagola

5. “Bad Reputation” featuring Joe Janiak

6. “Ain’t a Thing” featuring Bonn

7. “Hold the Line” featuring Arizona

8. “Freak” featuring Bonn

9. “Excuse Me Mr Sir” featuring Vargas & Lagola

10. “Heart Upon My Sleeve” featuring Imagine Dragons

11. “Never Leave Me” featuring Joe Janiak

12. “Fades Away” featuring Noonie Bao