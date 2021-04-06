Avicii Biography to Be Published in November

A biography of DJ/producer Avicii approved by the late DJ’s family will be published in North America on November 16th via Mobius.

Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii was written by Swedish journalist Måns Mosesson, who interviewed Avicii’s (born Tim Bergling) family, friends, and colleagues for the book. To better chronicle Avicii’s career, Mosesson also retraced some of Bergling’s global journey, venturing from Stockholm, Sweden, to EDM hotspots like Miami, Ibiza, and Los Angeles. Along with recounting Avicii’s musical career, the book will also delve into his struggles with mental health and addiction.

Avicii’s estate plans to donate its net proceeds from Tim to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was established after Bergling’s 2018 suicide to support various causes related to mental illness and suicide prevention.

Along with the publication of Tim, a museum dedicated to Avicii’s life and music is set to open in Stockholm this year, although an official date has yet to be announced. The “Avicii Experience” will feature a mix of memorabilia, previously unseen photos and videos, and troves of unreleased music.