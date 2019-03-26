Avicii’s Family Launches Foundation to Address Mental Health, Suicide Prevention

The family of Avicii has launched the Tim Bergling Foundation in honor of the late DJ/producer, who died last year.

The foundation will raise money and awareness for an array of causes, starting with those related to mental illness and suicide prevention. The foundation also hopes to address issues like climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species, while doing work in Avicii’s home country of Sweden, as well as abroad.

“Tim wanted to make a difference — starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit,” the family said in a statement.

Avicii died last April of an apparent suicide at the age of 28. The musician had been at the forefront of the EDM movement of the early 2010s, with crossover hits like “Levels” and “Wake Me Up.” After several years of relentless work, Avicii stopped touring in 2016, though the following year he returned the studio and released a new EP, Avīci (01).

Following his death, Avicii’s family revealed that the he had been struggling with mental health issues. “He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness,” they said at the time. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”