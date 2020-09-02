Avicii Birthday Tribute to Amplify Mental Health Awareness

SiriusXM and the Tim Bergling Foundation have announced the radio special BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness, hosted on SiriusXM’s BPM channel.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, September 8th, on Avicii’s birthday — also Suicide Prevention Week. The Swedish DJ and producer (real name: Tim Bergling) died in 2018 of a suspected suicide.

BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness will include previously unaired Avicii sets, including his June 2016 set in Osaka, Japan. The special will also feature interviews and sets from the 2019 Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm, Sweden, and an exclusive interview with Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, who founded the Tim Bergling Foundation with his wife and Avicii’s mother, Anki Lidén, with the mission of suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

“Anki and I want to thank [SiriusXM host] Geronimo and SiriusXM for their continued support of Tim’s music and for taking this time to put a spotlight on the global issue of mental health,” Klas Bergling said in a statement. “We want to encourage Tim’s fans and all young people to know that they are not alone. It’s important to talk to someone, a friend or family member or workmate. There is help for any emotional struggle they or their friends may have.”

The tribute will also benefit MusiCares’ ongoing Covid-19 Relief Fund for the music industry, as well as Vibrant Health’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness Week will air Tuesday through Sunday, September 13th at 9:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 51) and on the SiriusXM app. Pandora will launch the Avicii Forever Mode on their EDM Hits station in tandem with the broadcast, showcasing collaborations, mixes and original tracks from the artist.