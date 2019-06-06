Avicii, Arizona Collaboration ‘Hold the Line’ Is a Testament to Grief

Alt-rock/EDM trio Arizona have shared a song collaboration with Avicii, featured on the Swedish DJ’s posthumous album Tim, out now.

The song, “Hold the Line,” is a powerful confrontation of loss and grief, made all the more poignant with Avicii’s sudden passing last year: “We don’t get to die young/Trouble keeping our head sometimes/We just have to push on/We don’t get to give up this life.”

“As producers ourselves, we have all been fans of Avicii’s work for years, and we were hoping to work together at some point,” said lead singer Zachary Charles of Arizona, via email. “On top of that, we’ve all struggled with anxiety and depression throughout our daily lives, and have been vocal about mental health awareness. We didn’t learn until after Avicii’s passing that this song had made its way into Tim’s hands and really resonated with him. We felt honored to have the opportunity to take it the last few steps to the finish line. This song means a lot to us, and we hope it will carry a positive message to anyone out there who is struggling with the hardships of daily life. You’re not alone.”

Arizona are also featured in a behind-the-scenes video for “Hold the Line,” in a series of BTS videos for all of the Tim tracks. The band has pledged to donate a dollar for every ticket sold on their current tour to Hope For The Day, a Chicago based non-profit organization aimed at suicide prevention and mental health awareness.