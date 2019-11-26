 Avey Tare Teases New EP With Three Psychedelic Songs - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Teases New EP With Three Psychedelic Songs

“Midnight Special,” “Red Light Water Show” “Disc One” highlight Conference of Birds/Birds in Disguise

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare will release a new EP, Conference of Birds/Birds in Disguise, on December 5th via Domino Records. He previewed the five-track set, available to pre-order on 12-inch vinyl, by streaming the first three songs: “Midnight Special,” “Red Light Water Show” and “Disc One.”

The ambient “Midnight Special” opens the first side, conjures the same acid trip magic as Animal Collective’s 2005 LP, Feels. At various points in the winding cut, Tare sings about smashing his thumb and gazing into a “water reflection” over glacial electric guitar, twinkling keys and spacey, reversed sounds.

“Red Light Water Show” finds the multi-instrumentalist belting in a higher register over bubbling synth and processed vocal effects. On “Disc One,” he sings of savoring specific musical tones (including wah-wah and tuba) over a bouncy acoustic guitar figure and resonant bass. 

The new EP features studio versions of songs Tare debuted on tours promoting his latest solo LPs, 2017’s Eucalyptus and 2019’s Cows on Hourglass Pond. In a statement about the release, he commented, “Early mornings at the bar. Deep conversations with a stranger. A Disney Night parade gone wrong. The White Album is 2 CDs.” Tare also announced a pair of New York City shows: December 5th and 6th at Public Records.

In other Animal Collective-related news, the band recently announced a live album to mark the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed LP Merriweather Post Pavilion. Ballet Slippers, which follows their recent tracks “Autumn Rites” and “Summer Blaze” is out November 22nd.

Avey Tare — Conference of Birds/Birds in Disguise Track List

1. “Midnight Special”
2. “Red Light Water Show”
3. “Disc One”
4. “Enjoy the Change”
5. “Uncle Donut”

