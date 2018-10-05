Rolling Stone
Avett Brothers to Lead Hurricane Florence Relief Concert in North Carolina

Future Islands and Valient Thorr join lineup of November concert at East Carolina University in Greenville

Avett Brothers, Scott Avett, Seth Avett, Hurricane Florence relief concert

The Avett Brothers will headline a November concert to benefit Hurricane Florence relief efforts in their home state of North Carolina.

North Carolina natives the Avett Brothers are set to headline the Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief on November 13th at East Carolina University’s Minges Coliseum in Greenville. Also appearing will be Future Islands and Valient Thorr, bands with roots and connections to eastern North Carolina.

Tickets for the concert, priced at $75 for lower level seats and $65 for upper level, will go on sale next Friday, October 12th at ecutickets.net and by phone at 800-DIAL-ECU (800-342-5328). All proceeds from the concert will be donated back to the people and organizations contributing to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Hurricane Florence is currently the sixth costliest hurricane in the U.S. since 1992, in terms of total estimated property damage, and has been responsible — directly or indirectly — for a total of 51 deaths. Thirty-nine of those fatalities occurred in North Carolina, making it the highest death toll of the four states most affected by the hurricane, which also include South Carolina, Florida and Virginia.

“We are honored by the opportunity to contribute to our friends and neighbors affected by Hurricane Florence,” the band’s Seth Avett said in a statement. “We hope this performance not only provides some financial relief for victims of the storm, but also is an occasion to celebrate the resilience of the people of North Carolina.”

Seth Avett, along with brother and bandmate Scott, who is an ECU alumnus, recently performed on a song the former wrote called “Willie Got There First,” a track recorded with western swing legends Asleep at the Wheel. The ode to Willie Nelson is featured on Asleep at the Wheel’s New Routes LP, released last month.

