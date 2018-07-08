Avett Brothers Cancel Oregon Concert After Man With Gun Enters Venue

The Avett Brothers canceled their sold-out concert at Troutdale, Oregon’s Edgefield Saturday after a man in possession of the gun made his way into the venue.

According to the band in a statement, “an individual passing through the metal detector was found to be carrying a gun. When confronted by the security guard and informed of the no-firearm policy of the venue, the individual stated that he was an out-of-state police officer and showed a badge.”

However, when the security guard fetched a manager to confirm the man’s police employment, the man “disregarded” instruction to wait and walked into the amphitheater’s audience. Despite an “exhaustive search of the venue by the security staff of both the band and the venue,” the man could not be found, resulting in the concert’s cancellation.

“Due to the obvious threat posed by someone in the audience with a firearm, regardless of his (unconfirmed) claim of being a member of law enforcement, we were obligated, for the safety of everyone present, to cancel the performance,” the Avett Brothers wrote.

“It was unfortunate that such action had to be taken, but we have no regret in being in a position to make a decision which helps to keep our fans safe.”

Initially, no explanation was provided for the concert’s cancellation; the venue blamed sound problems for the initial delay, the Oregonian reports.

The Avett Brothers’ concert at the Edgefield was the third of three shows at the venue; both the band and the venue promised to reschedule the canceled show in the coming weeks.