Avenged Sevenfold Tease First Album in Seven Years With Epic ‘Nobody’

Metal favorites Avenged Sevenfold are back with a new song, “Nobody,” which will appear on the band’s first album in nearly seven years, Life Is But a Dream, set to arrive June 2 via Warner Records.

The epic six-minute “Nobody” is described as the band’s first official music release since 2016. The track arrives with a stop-motion music video directed by Chris Hopewell that offers up a brutal post-apocalyptic parable with a heavy existential twist at the end.

Avenged Sevenfold wrote and recorded Life Is But a Dream over the last four years, drawing inspiration from Albert Camus’ classic 1942 novella, The Stranger. The new album marks the band’s first since 2016’s The Stage. In 2018, they dropped a new song, “Mad Hatter,” which was made for the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops; it also appeared on an EP, Black Reign, that contained all the songs Avenged Sevenfold have made for the Call of Duty franchise.

Accompanying the release of “Nobody,” Avenged Sevenfold announced two shows in support of Life Is But a Dream. The first will take place June 9 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, while the second will be June 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17, with full info available on the band’s website.

On top of those two arena shows, Avenged Sevenfold have a handful of festival dates scheduled for this year as well: They’ll headline Welcome to Rockville 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 19; play the Sonic Temple Art and Music festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 26; and perform at Aftershock 2023 in Sacramento, California on Oct. 5.