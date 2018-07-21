Avenged Sevenfold Cancel Tour After Infection Leaves M. Shadows ‘Voiceless’

Avenged Sevenfold have canceled their upcoming summer tour after singer M. Shadows was struck by a viral infection that left him “voiceless.”

“I tried my best to take care of the situation with voice rest, medication and doctor visits but my voice was only getting worse,” Shadows wrote of his affliction in a statement to fans.

“After a week of steroids the swelling went down enough to see the cause of the problem. A blood blister has formed on my vocal folds and is preventing them from vibrating properly. In short, I can’t sing anything at the moment and the more I attempt to the more damage is being done.”

Avenged Sevenfold’s End of the World Tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace was scheduled to begin July 22nd in Mansfield, Massachusetts. However, two days before the trek started, Shadows’ vocal issues didn’t progress enough for the band to embark on what they called their “biggest trek yet.”

“As of now the doctors feel that 3 months of no singing and voice rest should get my chords back on track,” Shadows wrote.

“Decisions like this weigh on me very heavily. It’s a tour I was looking forward to very much. I want to apologize to the fans who have spent their time and money booking travel arrangements and accommodations. I also want to apologize to our crew and the other bands who were depending on this tour. None of these things are lost on me. Just know that I have exhausted every possible solution in trying to get out there and perform for you. It just simply can’t happen at the moment.”

Prophets of Rage issued their own statement following the End of the World Tour’s cancellation, “We’re so sorry that our tour with Avenged Sevenfold was cancelled today and we won’t be able to come see you all this summer. We were seriously looking forward to rocking with you all out on the road. Unfortunately, this cancellation affects our shows in St. Louis on 8/13 and Portland on 8/25.”

Refunds for the End of the World Tour are available at the point of purchase.