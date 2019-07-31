Hear Ava Max’s Two New Songs ‘Freaking Me Out’ and ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’

Ava Max has released a pair of new songs, “Freaking Me Out” and “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” The pop star’s breakthrough single “Sweet But Psycho” recently topped off at Number Nine on the RS 100 chart.

Both new songs show off her penchant for an irresistible pop hook. “Blood, Sweat & Tears” offers up just what the title say as the midtempo track features an anthemic chorus where Max claims she would die with her love. “Freaking Me Out” starts with a bit of guitar and teases itself to be a ballad. By the chorus, it turns out to be otherwise as it builds to a more midtempo pop song in the vein of “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” “I’m falling for you/So much so/That it’s freaking me out,” she sings on the chorus.

Max made her musical debut in 2016 with the independently released “Anyone But You.” After it began to gain traction, she signed to Atlantic. Her debut single, “My Way” was released last year, but it was the platinum-selling “Sweet But Psycho” that helped gain an international audience, with the song reaching Number One in several European countries before becoming a hit here.