Ava Max Lights Up ‘Kimmel’ With ‘My Head and My Heart’

Propulsive dance pop single interpolates ATC’s 2000 club smash, “Around the World (La La La La La)”

Jon Blistein

Ava Max brought her recent single, “My Head and My Heart,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, February 25th.

Max performed the propulsive dance-pop track while moving in and out of a large cage as a crew of dancers flew around her. The track, which  interpolates ATC’s turn-of-the-millennium Eurodance smash “Around the World (La La La La La),” finds Max in the throes of a tortured relationship as she belts the chorus, “My head and my heart are torturing me/Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes/When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love/My head and my heart are caught in between.”

Max released “My Head and My Heart” last November, while the music video for the track was released Thursday as well, to coincide with the Kimmel performance. “My Head and My Heart” was added as a bonus track to Max’s debut album, Heaven and Hell, which was released in September.

