‘In My Room’ With Ava Max

Ava Max sang three tracks from her debut Heaven and Hell in the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room.

Sitting on a red couch and holding a microphone, Max kicked off with “Kings & Queens,” followed by “Sweet But Psycho,” the smash debut single that has nearly four million views on YouTube and was a Number One hit in the U.K., Sweden, Finland, and Norway.

Max closed her set with the dance-pop track “Who’s Laughing Now.” “So lonely in your bed/Does breaking me make you feel good?” she sings. “Guess you don’t understand/What goes around, comes around.”

Max released Heaven and Hell in September. “There’s not a lot of pop,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “I think it’s coming back — not just with my music. I’m obsessed with the pop girls. It’s time to have more of that kind of music.”

Max’s In My Room clip follows performances by Thurston Moore, Black Pumas, Lucy Dacus, Boy George, Trixie Mattel, Rufus Wainwright, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ Covid-19 Relief Fund.