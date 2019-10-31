 Ava Max Is Trapped in Haunted Mansion for ‘Freaking Me Out’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'Doctor Sleep' Soundtrack Revisits 'The Shining,' Introduces Us to New Villains Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ava Max Is Trapped in Haunted Mansion for ‘Freaking Me Out’ Video

Pop star released the track back in August

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ava Max finds herself exploring a spooky haunted mansion in the Halloween-appropriate “Freaking Me Out” video. The rising pop star released the track in July.

Directed by Edgar Daniel, the clip begins with Max looking out on the ocean’s crashing waves. In the mansion, she spends her time alone in the candle-lit space. She encounters a random man, who seems to have chained her up in the basement of the mansion at some point. On the song, Max uses spooky metaphors to describe her feelings for the person she is with, noting how unfamiliar and terrifying those feelings are.

Max released “Freaking Me Out” alongside the song “Blood, Sweat & Tears” in late July. The songs followed the success of her breakthrough single “Sweet But Psycho,” which went number one in several European countries before gaining traction in the U.S. More recently, she dropped the single “Torn” and its superhero-themed, Joseph Kahn-directed video in August.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.