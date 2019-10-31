Ava Max Is Trapped in Haunted Mansion for ‘Freaking Me Out’ Video

Ava Max finds herself exploring a spooky haunted mansion in the Halloween-appropriate “Freaking Me Out” video. The rising pop star released the track in July.

Directed by Edgar Daniel, the clip begins with Max looking out on the ocean’s crashing waves. In the mansion, she spends her time alone in the candle-lit space. She encounters a random man, who seems to have chained her up in the basement of the mansion at some point. On the song, Max uses spooky metaphors to describe her feelings for the person she is with, noting how unfamiliar and terrifying those feelings are.

Max released “Freaking Me Out” alongside the song “Blood, Sweat & Tears” in late July. The songs followed the success of her breakthrough single “Sweet But Psycho,” which went number one in several European countries before gaining traction in the U.S. More recently, she dropped the single “Torn” and its superhero-themed, Joseph Kahn-directed video in August.