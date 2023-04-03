Ava Max Is ‘Finally’ Going on Tour: ‘I Just Want to Dance’

Ava Max is ready to bring her Diamonds & Dancefloors album on the road. On Monday, the dance-pop star announced her first-ever headlining U.S. tour — aptly titled On Tour (Finally) — this summer.

“FINALLY on tour…” Max wrote on Instagram, announcing the dates. Max is set to begin her tour in Europe before returning to the U.S. in late May. Her first North American stop will be in Detroit on May 31 before stopping in New York City, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The tour announcement comes several months after Max released her album Diamonds & Dancefloors, featuring songs such as “Maybe You’re the Problem,” “Weapons,” and “Dancing’s Done.” Max explained to Rolling Stone that the album translated her personal heartbreak into danceable records.

“When I was in the studio, that was all I could write about: sad lyrics and what I went through,” she told Rolling Stone ahead of the album’s release. “But I turned it into dance music.”

“I just want to dance. I’d rather cry and dance,” she added.

Max last joined Maroon 5 as an opener of their summer stadium tour in 2021. She also celebrated the release of her new album by performing a sold-out show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary’s Masonic Lodge in early February. Trending MTG Uses ‘60 Minutes’ Interview to Call Democrats Pedophiles Trump's Team Blasts His Lawyer as 'Dumb' 'Loudmouth' CMT Music Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List Brooke Shields’ First Kiss Was to a 29-Year-Old Actor When She Was 11

Ava Max’s On Tour (Finally) Dates

May 31 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

June 1 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

June 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Pittsburgh Pride)

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 6 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

June 8 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

June 9 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

June 12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

June 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

June 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

June 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

June 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

June 24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

June 25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 28 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

June 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion (Summerfest)