 Australian Singer Sshh on Recording in a Solar-Powered Music Studio - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Rolling Stones Drop New Song, 'Living in a Ghost Town' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Australian Singer Sharna ‘Sshh’ Liguz on Recording in a Solar-Powered Music Studio

“We are one world, we are one race, we are the human race. And we have a chance, but we have to fight,” the musician explains in her message on battling climate change

By

Reed Dunlea's Most Recent Stories

View All

In honor of Rolling Stone’s Climate Crisis Issue, we asked artists to contribute messages about what they, their governments, and everyday people can do to stand up to the threat of climate change. From England to Jamaica to the United States, we are hearing from artists and activists around the world about what we can do locally, globally, and everything in between.

Australian artist and singer Sharna “Sshh” Liguz spends a lot of time in the studio. She has a new song out, and a new band with partner Zak Starkey called Sshh the Band. (The two also recently started two new record companies with BMG: Trojan Jamaica and Trojan Brazil.) And now, she can feel a little more environmentally proactive whenever she’s recoding new music.

“We’ve had solar panels installed in the U.K. studio. We now a completely carbon-neutral studio,” Sshh says. “The amount of music that we’ve been able to produce using solar panels is awesome.”

But Sshh also argues that individual actions are not enough when it comes to climate change. “Governments of the world need to pull their finger out and work together and come up with a solution. Because we are one world; we are one race; we are the human race. And we have a chance, but we have to fight. The time is now.”

In This Article: Climate Change, Climate Crisis, Sharna Liguz, sshh, Zak Starkey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.