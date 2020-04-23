Australian Singer Sharna ‘Sshh’ Liguz on Recording in a Solar-Powered Music Studio

In honor of Rolling Stone’s Climate Crisis Issue, we asked artists to contribute messages about what they, their governments, and everyday people can do to stand up to the threat of climate change. From England to Jamaica to the United States, we are hearing from artists and activists around the world about what we can do locally, globally, and everything in between.

Australian artist and singer Sharna “Sshh” Liguz spends a lot of time in the studio. She has a new song out, and a new band with partner Zak Starkey called Sshh the Band. (The two also recently started two new record companies with BMG: Trojan Jamaica and Trojan Brazil.) And now, she can feel a little more environmentally proactive whenever she’s recoding new music.

“We’ve had solar panels installed in the U.K. studio. We now a completely carbon-neutral studio,” Sshh says. “The amount of music that we’ve been able to produce using solar panels is awesome.”

But Sshh also argues that individual actions are not enough when it comes to climate change. “Governments of the world need to pull their finger out and work together and come up with a solution. Because we are one world; we are one race; we are the human race. And we have a chance, but we have to fight. The time is now.”