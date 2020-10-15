Preview ‘Austin City Limits’ Special Celebrating Stevie Ray Vaughan

To mark the 30th anniversary of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s death, Austin City Limits will highlight the guitarist’s legendary performances on the long-running music series in a new hour-long special this coming weekend.

Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On focuses on a pair of ACL appearances Vaughan and his band Double Trouble made in the decade prior to his August 27th, 1990, death at the age of 35. Ahead of the special’s October 17th broadcast, Rolling Stone is sharing a performance from each concert: A rendition of “Pride & Joy” from Vaughan’s ACL debut in December 1983 and “Crossfire” from his October 1989 ACL gig.

“My brother was so incredibly talented,” guitarist and Stevie Ray’s older brother Jimmie Vaughan said in a statement. “Austin City Limits captured many of his best performances.”

ACL executive producer Terry Lickona added, “Thirty years after his tragic death, these performances serve as bookends to Vaughan’s brilliant career with Double Trouble, showing a striking contrast between ‘zero self-confidence’ and ‘pure magic,’ but in both cases, you can see a master at work.”

In addition to the Vaughan special, Season 46 of ACL will feature upcoming episodes featuring Rufus Wainwright (October 24th), John Legend and the Roots (November 7th), Mavis Staples with Bonnie Raitt (November 14th), the Mavericks (November 21st), and a 50t- anniversary special celebrating Asleep at the Wheel (October 31st).