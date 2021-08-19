 Austin City Limits to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test - Rolling Stone
Austin City Limits to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test at 2021 Fest

Organizers announce mandates despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order barring them

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 05: A general view of atmosphere during weekend one, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Austin City Limits

WireImage

Austin City Limits is the latest music fest to require that festival-goers show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend.

Organizers announced Thursday that anyone attending the fest must have “a printed copy of a negative Covid-19 test result” obtained within 72 hours of the festival, scheduled for the weekends of October 1st and 8th in the Texas capital.

“Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination instead of proof of negative test,” organizers said, adding, “Please note that vaccination is not required to attend ACL Festival.”

Austin City Limits’ announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott — currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus — issued an executive order barring mask and vaccine mandates in the state, with the governor also threatening the liquor license of any establishment or concert venue that institutes mandates. However, many establishments, businesses, and school districts have defied the governor’s executive order, especially in light of the state’s dire ICU situation.

ACL organizers said of a mask mandate, “Information related to masks will be released closer to the festival dates.”

Austin City Limits — with headliners Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, George Strait and Tyler, the Creator (but not DaBaby and Stevie Nicks) — joins Lollapalooza, Wisconsin’s Summerfest, Bonnaroo, and more in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test. 

In This Article: Austin City Limits, coronavirus, covid-19, Music Festival

