‘Austin City Limits’ Recruits St. Vincent for Season 44 Premiere

St. Vincent will set the tone of Austin City Limits’ 44th season with an hour-long premiere episode that airs October 6th.

The artist born Annie Clark filmed her concert at Austin’s venerable Moody Theater on May 14th, with the gig drawing heavily from the singer’s latest LP Masseduction. In an exclusive video from the episode, watch as St. Vincent delivers a robust rendition of the album’s first single “New York.”

The weeks that follow will see John Prine making his eighth ACL appearance with an hour-long performance on October 13th, followed by an October 20th episode split between country singer Anderson East and pop crooner Sam Smith.

Brandi Carlile will return to the Moody Theater stage with an hour-long episode on October 27th, followed by Miguel and Alessia Cara sharing the November 3rd episode. Kacey Musgraves and Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real close out the first half of ACL‘s 44th season on November 10th, with the series returning on December 31st with eight more to-be-announced performances.

“The key to ACL’s marathon success story is our commitment to the best, most original music being created,” longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said in a statement. “No matter what gender, genre, style or era, we have always delivered a remarkable mix of compelling, heartfelt, and groundbreaking performers. Season 44 delivers on that promise once again.”