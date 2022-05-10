 Austin City Limits Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Paramore, Lil Nas X - Rolling Stone
Paramore, Lil Nas X, SZA, Red Hot Chili Peppers Tapped for 2022 Austin City Limits Festival

P!nk, Jazmine Sullivan, the Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, and dozens more have been scheduled for the two-weekend festival in October

paramore sza lil nas x acl lineupparamore sza lil nas x acl lineup

Josh Brasted/WireImage; Amy Harris/Invision/AP; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paramore, Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, and Flume have been named headliners for this year’s Austin City Limits festival, scheduled to return on the weekends of Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at Zilker Park in Texas. Also leading the stacked lineup are Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, and the Chicks.

Both weekends will see performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Conan Gray, Omar Apollo, Japanese Breakfast, the Marías, Pinkpantheress, Arlo Parks, Noah Cyrus, Robert Glasper, Benee, Samia, the Midnight, Diplo, Wallows, and more.

Among the acts appearing exclusively during weekend one, spanning Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, are James Blake, Lil Durk, Carly Rae Jepsen, Goth Babe, Aly & AJ, Role Model, MUNA, Isaac Dunbar, Gayle, Slayyyter, and more. Weekend two, scheduled for Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, will host performances by Phoenix, Yungblud, Princess Nokia, Wet Leg, Lucky Daye, the Front Bottoms, Tom Odell, Glaive, Sloppy Jane, and more.

Three-day ticket sales for both weekends of the 2022 Austin City Limits festival begin Tuesday at 12 p.m. CT via the official ACL website. Single-day tickets will be made available later this spring.

After a bumpy 2021 return, which saw lineup shifts from Stevie Nicks and DaBaby for wildly different reasons, ACL is gearing up for a smoother run this time around.

acl lineup austin city limits 2022

