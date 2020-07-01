Austin City Limits Festival Canceled Because of COVID-19

The 2020 Austin City Limits Festival has been canceled due to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The festival, which typically takes place in early fall in Austin’s Zilker Park, released a statement on its website saying, “We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

Along with announcing this year’s cancellation, ACL Fest also put forward dates for next year’s event: The first weekend will take place October 1st through 3rd, and the second will be held October 8th through 10th. Those who already purchased tickets to this year’s festival will be able to use them in 2021, though refunds will be made available to those who can’t attend.

The decision to call off ACL Fest 2020 comes as Texas grapples with a huge spike in coronavirus cases following its attempt to re-open after several months of lockdown. It also follows the cancellations of Coachella and Bonnaroo, which had moved their usual spring dates to the fall, hoping, at the time, that conditions would have improved enough for large scale outdoor festivals to take place safely. But even when those festivals were rescheduled, health experts had been warning that it was unlikely any such events would be able to take place at all in 2020.