Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, and Shania Twain are among the headliners for the 2023 Austin City Limits festival. The 22nd installment of the fest will take place over two weekends, Oct. 6 through 8 and 13 through 15, at Zilker Park in Austin.

Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, the Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, and Hozier are the headliners who’ll play both weekends of ACL Fest this year. Twain is scheduled to play weekend one, while the 1975 will join the bill for weekend two.

Other artists set to appear both weekends include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Kali Uchis, Labrinth, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, Rina Sawayama, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Little Simz, the Breeders, Suki Waterhouse, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware, Tanya Tucker, and Yves Tumor.

Weekend one, meanwhile, will feature special appearances from the Mars Volta, Tash Sultana, Chromeo, the Walkmen, Yaya Bey, and Christine “Kingfish” Ingram. And weekend two will boast M83, Tegan and Sara, Ethel Cain, Raye, Sudan Archives, Del Water Gap, and Eloise.

Tickets for both weekends of ACL Fest go on sale today, May 9, at 12 p.m. CT. Full info and a complete lineup for this year's festival are available on the ACL Fest website.

For Lamar, ACL Fest is one of many festival gigs he has scheduled this summer, both in North America and abroad, as he continues to support is most recent album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The Foo Fighters also have a lot of festival and headlining dates planned this year as they return to the road following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year; the band is also set to release a new album, But Here We Are, in June.

Mumford & Sons, too, are playing various festivals, with Marcus Mumford saying in an interview last year that he was eager to start working with the band on their first album since 2018s’ Delta. And Twain has a busy summer of touring ahead of her having released her most recent album — and first since 2017 — Queen of Me back in February.