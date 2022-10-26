Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Camilo Reveal Their ‘Origins’ in New Audible Series

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, King Princess, and Camilo are among the artists that will dig into their “origins” in an upcoming Audible series.

The eight-episode Origins asks emerging musicians simply, “Where are you from?” with each episode revealing each artist’s backstory and influences in their own words.

As Eilish herself says in her episode, “It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to the Beatles and While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Yesterday, and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’ It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”

The first season of Origins will also include episodes dedicated to Flying Lotus, Mickey Guyton, Koffee, and Tobe Nwigwe. The episodes, all out on Nov. 17 on Audible, feature a mix of spoken narrative and original music performances.

Doja Cat said of her episode in a statement, “I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”

Origins follows Audible’s long-running Words + Music series, which has featured dozens of artists like Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Smokey Robinson, and many more.

“Audible has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our Words + Music series – one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with Audible listeners,” said Audible’s Executive Vice President, Head of US Content Rachel Ghiazza said in a statement.

“As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce Origins, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives.”