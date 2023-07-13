George Strait and J Balvin Anchor a Weekend of Country and Latin Music in Atlanta

The annual fall weekend of music in Atlanta known at ATLive has announced the genres and lineup of this October’s event: Grupo Firme headline a night of Latin music on October 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and George Strait tops the bill of a country music showcase on October 21.

While the Grammy-winning band Grupo Firme are atop the lineup on Friday, it’s the appearance of J Balvin, one of the top-selling Latin artists, that is especially noteworthy. Balvin has rarely toured since postponing his 2022 tour due to “unforeseen production challenges” stemming from the pandemic. Rapper Farruko and the trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia are also on the Friday lineup.

On Saturday, country music comes to Atlanta’s home of the NFL’s Falcons when Strait, the no-longer-really-retired Texas legend, headlines a bill that includes another Lone Star State legend in Willie Nelson. Carrie Underwood, who will open a few shows for Guns N’ Roses this summer, is also slated to perform, along with the vocal group Little Big Town.

Tickets for ATLive go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m./ET.

Last year’s lineup also included a night of country music, with Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert headlining. The other night had Billy Joel in the top spot and leaned classic rock and R&B with Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow performing.