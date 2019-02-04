Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta Big Game Weekend Party Recap

On Saturday, February 2nd, Rolling Stone took over the Goat Farm Art Center by Skylight — a performance venue nestled among the ruins of an old cotton gin factory, brought to life by the creative strategy firm Skylight — for Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta, presented by Mercedes-Benz and in partnership with LDV Hospitality.

The event featured special performances from Ludacris and 300 Entertainment’s artist Young Thug, as well as performances by Gunna and Lil Keed. The event also showcased a set from world-renowned DJ Questlove.

Talent in attendance included: Brian White (Ambitions), Brielle Biermann (Don’t Be Tardy), Casanova, CeeLo Green, Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Deon Cole (Grown-ish), Kenya Moore (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York), Marlo Hampton (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Robin Givens (Riverdale), Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules), Ser’Darius Blain (Charmed), Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live), Tanya Sam (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Ty Burrell (Modern Family) and others.