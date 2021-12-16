 Cause of Death for 10 Astroworld Victims Released: Compression Asphyxia - Rolling Stone
Astroworld Victims Died of ‘Compression Asphyxia,’ Medical Examiner Determines

Harris County Medical Examiner deemed the manner of all 10 deaths accidental

Jon Blistein

astroworld victims cause of death medical examiner reportastroworld victims cause of death medical examiner report

Visitors at a memorial for the victims who died at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

Robert Bumsted/AP Photo

A cause of death of “compression asphyxia” has been determined for the 10 people who died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last month.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office released a report Thursday, Dec. 16, detailing the cause of and manner, which was ruled an accident for all 10 people as well. Only one victim, 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig, was listed as having any contributory causes, which were “combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol.”

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office did not provide any additional comment on the matter.

The youngest victim of the Astroworld crowd surge was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, while Baig was the oldest. In addition to the 10 casualties, hundreds were injured after crowds rushed to the stage toward the start of Scott’s set.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Tony Buzbee — the lawyer for the family of one of the victims, Axel Acosta — said, “The report confirms what the family already knew, which is that Axel was crushed and killed that night by the crowd, through no fault of his own. It is also important to note that Axel’s blood contained absolutely no intoxicants or other like substances. Now that we have received the official results, I want to say to our police chief: Shame on you. Shame on you for perpetuating and giving credence to a silly rumor that people were being injected at the concert. In doing so, you added more pain to an already unbearably painful situation for Axel’s family. Axel Acosta’s family looks forward now to presenting their case in court, in front of a jury, in the hopes that all those accountable are held legally responsible, and that a preventable tragedy like this never happens again.”

