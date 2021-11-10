 Houston Police Chief Walks Back Astroworld Injection Story - Rolling Stone
No, an Astroworld Security Guard Was Not Injected With Drugs at the Fest

“We did locate that security guard. His story is not consistent with that,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner

By
Jon Blistein
&
Ethan Millman
astroworld drug injection rumor houston police chief

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 07: Candles, flowers and letters are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what was described as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner walked back a story that a security world at the Astroworld Festival was injected with a mysterious substance during the tragedy that left eight people dead.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, one day after the deadly crowd surge, Finner told reporters that a person working security had lost consciousness after feeling a prick on his neck. But at a press conference Wednesday, Nov. 10, Finner said, “We did locate that security guard. His story is not consistent with that. He says he was struck in his head, he went unconscious and he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs into him. So we want to clear that part up.” 

This story is developing…

In This Article: Astroworld

