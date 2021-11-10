No, an Astroworld Security Guard Was Not Injected With Drugs at the Fest

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner walked back a story that a security world at the Astroworld Festival was injected with a mysterious substance during the tragedy that left eight people dead.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, one day after the deadly crowd surge, Finner told reporters that a person working security had lost consciousness after feeling a prick on his neck. But at a press conference Wednesday, Nov. 10, Finner said, “We did locate that security guard. His story is not consistent with that. He says he was struck in his head, he went unconscious and he woke up in the security tent. He says that no one injected drugs into him. So we want to clear that part up.”

This story is developing…