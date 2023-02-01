Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry

Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was.

“There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and I’m just like, this is so unfair. And then this other kid gets up and he does this ABBA song.”

When Styles stepped off stage, Kutcher approached him with his wife Mila Kunis. “Man, I gotta tell you something,” he remembered telling him. “You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good, like, really good.” Humble as ever, the singer responded: “Thanks man, thank you. I really appreciate that.”

It wasn't until they had parted ways that Kutcher thought to inquire about who Styles was. "We go to our friend, and we go, 'God, that guy was really good,'" he explained. "And they're like, 'It's Harry Styles.' And I was like, 'Who's that?'"

Kunis tried to connect the dots for her husband by mentioning Styles’ ties to One Direction (“It’s the guy from the boyband! He’s like a professional singer!”), but it only made him feel bad for not realizing that he was in the presence of a pop icon. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk,'” Kutcher added. “He’s a professional singer, and we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer.”

“I just really want to say I’m sorry, Harry Styles,” he said at the end of his story. “But you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”