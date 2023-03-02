Ashnikko Enters a ‘Post-Apocalyptic Fae World’ as She Announces Debut Album ‘Weedkiller’

Ashnikko is creating a magical, post-apocalyptic world for her first project. Along with releasing the single “Worms,” the blue-haired alt-pop singer announced her debut album Weedkiller, out on June 2, and a tour later this year.

The forthcoming LP, co-produced by Slinger and Oscar Scheller, is set to include tracks like “Worms,” the Ethel Cain-featuring “Dying Star, and lead single “You Make Me Sick!” The LP’s concept revolves around a civilization “occupied and destroyed by machines that feed on organic matter.” Ashnikko, a fairy, “seeks revenge by becoming part-machine.”

“My bioluminescent heart is glowing. My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into,” she said in a press release. “My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using Weedkiller machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, Weedkiller.”

The album concept is set to be a commentary on global warming, the environmental disaster, and the “rapid evolution of technology.” Through the album, she aims to give a “thundering voice to the oppressed.”

On Instagram, Ashnikko revealed that the project is based on a short story she wrote two years ago.

“I’ve been pouring my heartblood into conceptualizing, myth-making, and lore-building with some of my closest friends and collaborators,” she said. “Thank you for being here to step into my post-apocalyptic dystopian fae world.”

Along with performing at Coachella this year, Ashnikko will go on a world tour, making stops in Japan, Australia, the U.S., and Europe. Her U.S. dates will begin in September in Minneapolis before stopping in cities like New York, Charlotte, and Oakland.

Although this is her debut album, Ashnikko released a 10-track mixtape called Demidevil in 2021, which featured "Deal With It" with Kelis, "Slumber Party" with Princess Nokia, and "Daisy." She also dropped EP Hi, It's Me.

Weedkiller tracklist:

1. World Eater

2. You Make Me Sick!

3. Worms

4. Super Soaker (ft. Daniela Lalita)

5. Don’t Look At It

6. Cheerleader

7. Moonlight Magic

8. Miss Nectarine

9. Chokehold Cherry Python

10. WEEDKILLER

11. Want It All

12. Possession of a Weapon

13. Dying Star (ft. Ethel Cain)

Sept. 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 18 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Sept. 22 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sept. 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Sept. 25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sept. 26 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

Sept. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

Sept. 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 30 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Oct. 2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 3 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 5 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Oct. 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

Oct. 7 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Rockwell

Oct. 19 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Oct. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren