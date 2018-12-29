Watch Ashley McBryde Talk Grammy Nod, Perform Three Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Ashley McBryde discussed her breakout year and her Grammy-nominated album Girl Going Nowhere during an interview Saturday with CBS This Morning. The Arkansas native also performed three tracks from her latest LP as part of the episode’s “Saturday Sessions.”

Talking about her unexpected nomination for Best Country Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, McBryde told CBS This Morning‘s Anthony Mason, “I got so overwhelmed. There was so much love coming at me at one time.”

The 35-year-old McBryde also detailed her long journey through the country music ranks, first as a songwriter before releasing her debut solo LP in 2014.

“You do have to play the game a little bit or nobody’s going to listen to you … but I think we played the game too much and it came across as ingenuine,” McBryde said of initial efforts to change her image. “And it was a cool lesson for me, too, because I found out that unless I’m just unapologetically who I am, I really suck at pretending to be someone else.”

Girl Going Nowhere placed Number Eight on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018. On CBS This Morning, McBryde and her band showcased three tracks from her Grammy-nominated LP, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” “El Dorado” and “American Scandal”:





