Ashley McBryde Reveals Family Secrets on New Song ‘Learned to Lie’

Ashley McBryde flipped the script for her new album The Devil I Know. Set for release on Sept. 8, the newly announced record was created with the singer keeping in mind all of the loud opinions being tossed at her — but only so she knew which ones to completely ignore.

“‘Y’all are too country.’ We leaned into that – more country it is,” McBryde shared in a statement. “‘Y’all are awfully rock leaning for a country artist.’ Is that so? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. ‘Last thing y’all need is another tender, finger pickin’ song.’ Oh? Tender makes you uneasy, cowboy? I hear you. Let’s see how much more tender we can be.”

She added: “We listened to all those opinions and said, ‘I hear you. I understand what you’re saying.’ But sadly, there’s no room on the record for your opinion. We’ll do what we want.”

The Devil I Know will feature the previously released single “Light On in the Kitchen,” but its announcement arrives alongside another preview: the secret-spilling “Learned to Lie.” In a statement, McBryde explained: “‘Learned to Lie’ was a hard one; I wrote it with Sean McConnell and Nicolette Hayford. After it was written, I called my mom to let her know that I had told a little bit more of our story as a family. I said, ‘It’s going to be hard to hear, but none of it is untrue.’”

The Grand Ole Opry member and her band Deadhorse pulled no punches on The Devil I Know. "When it was time to put together The Devil I Know, my band and I did what we always do: got together in the purple building in East Nashville, played through a bunch of songs and discussed where we wanted it to go," McBryde said. "We decided to take all the things that people tend to give us a hard time for and turn it up."

The Devil I Know is the follow-up to McBryde’s collaborative 2022 concept album Lindeville. Last week, the Arkansas native teamed up with hard-rock band Halestorm for a new version of their song “Terrible Things.”

The Devil I Know Track List:

Made for This (Ashley McBryde and Travis Meadows)

Coldest Beer in Town (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire and Nicolette Hayford)

Light On in the Kitchen (Ashley McBryde, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington)

Women Ain’t Whiskey (Ashley McBryde, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte)

Learned to Lie (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Sean McConnell)

The Devil I Know (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson)

Single at the Same Time (Ashley McBryde, Benjy Davis and Andy Albert)

Cool Little Bars (Ashley McBryde, Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson)

Whiskey and Country Music (Ashley McBryde, John Osborne and Lee Thomas Miller)

Blackout Betty (Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere and Nicolette Hayford)

6th of October (Ashley McBryde, Blue Foley and CJ Field)