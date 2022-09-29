Watch Ashlee Simpson Make a Rare Return to the Stage to Perform With Demi Lovato

Makes us wanna scream! For the first time in more than three years, Ashlee Simpson returned to the stage thanks to Demi Lovato. During Lovato’s Holy Fvck tour stop at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on Wednesday, Simpson surprised fans by joining them for a performance of “La La,” which Lovato has been covering on their tour.

“Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson,” Lovato announced after performing “La La Land,” as the crowd erupted.

Both artists rocked black as they sang Simpson’s 2004 hit before ending the performance in a quick hug. The two could be heard saying, “I love you” to each other. “Give it up for this girl,” said Simpson as she ran off stage.

NOT A DRILLLLLL, Demi Lovato just brought out @ashleesimpson to perform “La La” during her show at YouTube Theater in LA 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iFbgqffcsU — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) September 29, 2022

Lovato then transitioned into “Don’t Forget,” before pausing the song to acknowledge Simpson joining them: “How cool was that?” they said.

Simpson briefly teased the appearance hours before the show, simply tweeting, “LA! I’ve got a surprise for you tonight! 🙃🤔❤️.”

Simpson’s appearance alongside Lovato is her first time on stage since January 2019, when she and her husband Evan Ross did a brief tour to promote their EP, Ashlee + Evan. Before then, she had last toured in 2008.

Prior to releasing their album Holy Fvck, Lovato spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 about the influences on it, including Simpson and Kelly Clarkson.

“I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do,” they said about Clarkson, before adding, “And there’s also Ashlee Simpson ‘LaLa,’ and I was like, I want to do that. So I got inspired, and then I found bands like Paramore and Flyleaf.”

Lovato also spoke to Rolling Stone about entering “a new era” of their music. “I’d like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album,” Lovato said. “I’m not changing with the new music. I’m just going back to my roots!”