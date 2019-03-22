Hear Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross Mull Changes on Pensive New Song ‘Phases’

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have unveiled a meditative new love ballad, “Phases.” Produced by Rich Skillz, the track boasts an atmospheric groove, with prickly guitars echoing around the space created by mid-tempo drums and a bubbling bass line.

Simpson and Ross trade lovelorn verses before some impressive harmonies. “Cause we all go through phases/And you couldn’t live without it/And I couldn’t love without you/Go through changes/You couldn’t learn without it/And we couldn’t love without you.”

In a statement, Simpson and Ross said of the track, “‘Phases’ is one of our favorite songs. It’s about the journey that life can take us on and how we all go through these different changes.”

“Phases” marks Simpson and Ross’ first new song since they released their self-titled debut EP last year. The couple also star on their own E! reality series, Ashlee and Evan, and recently wrapped a short North American tour. The pair plan to announce additional details about their next project soon.