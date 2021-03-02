Ashe and Finneas Team Up for Epic Duet ‘Till Forever Falls Apart’

Finneas and Ashe have reunited for a new duet, “Till Forever Falls Apart.”

The track begins as a tender ballad with delicate guitar twisting around soft piano, while Ashe unravels a charming melody that nearly recalls “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Soon, “Till Forever Falls Apart” blossoms into a sonic, and romantic, epic, with Ashe and Finneas singing together: “If the tide takes California/I’m so glad I got to know ya/And if the sky falls from heaven above/Oh I know I had the best time falling into love.”

“Till Forever Falls Apart” — which was co-written and -produced with Big Taste — also arrived with a music video, directed by Sam Bennett, in which Ashe and Finneas perform and dance to the song atop a scenic hillside. The choreography for the clip was handled by Monika Felice Smith.

In a statement, Ashe said of the new track: “This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I’ve ever written, is about acceptance as well. The lyrics, ‘I’m gonna love you knowing we don’t have forever’ are about how it’s more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love. Finneas is one of the most talented people I know and it’s fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I’m lucky to know him and I hope to never know a life without him in it.”

Finneas added: “Ashe to me, is a timeless artist. Her music will be as relevant and important 30 years from now as it is today. Making music with her has always been an extension of our friendship and I could not love this song more.”

Ashe and Finneas previously worked together on Ashe’s two 2019 EPs, Moral of the Story: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. The first offering boasted the musician’s breakout hit, “Moral of the Story.”