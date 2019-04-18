Asbury Lanes Opens for Summer With Snail Mail, Meat Puppets, Mountain Goats

A crop of rising and established indie/alt-rock artists – including Snail Mail, the Mountain Goats, Meat Puppets, Girlpool and Sebadoh – will perform this summer at New Jersey’s Asbury Lanes. The bowling alley/venue opened newly-renovated in 2018 with a massive stage, a 700-person dance floor and a 24-hour diner, one of the many moves that breathed life into the Asbury Park waterfront.

The eclectic lineup also includes iconic reggae group the Wailers, indie-pop acts the Drums and Broods, jam band Papadosio, indie/art-rock band Foxing and a 50th anniversary tribute to the Beatles’ Abbey Road, among others.

Bruce Springsteen christened the venue last summer by joining Danny Clinch’s Tangiers Blues Band as a “special guest” for a set of rock & roll classics like “Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” and “Down the Road Apiece.” Portugal. The Man faced the daunting task of following as headliners.

Asbury Lanes 2019 Summer Lineup

April 19 – BROODS

April 20 – Lawrence

April 22 – Ryan Bingham // The Americans

April 26 – Papadosio // lespecial

April 27 – Girlpool // Hatchie // Teenage Halloween

April 28 – Slothrust // Summer Cannibals

April 29 – Foxing // Now, Now

May 4 – Andy Black

May 5 – Cinco De Mongo: Waiting on Mongo w/ Secret Sound

May 8 – The Drums // Tanukichan

May 9 – Celebration of Jam Bands 3: Matt O’Ree // Anthony Krizan // Mark Diomede

May 10 – Metal Church // Doro

May 11 – Meat Puppets // Sumo Princess // Stephen Maglio

May 25 – Snail Mail

June 5 – The Wailers // Survivor

June 9 – Cosmic Jerry Band w/ Special Guests

June 12 – Howard Jones // Men Without Hats // All Hail the Silence

June 13 – Brian Kirk & The Jirks

June 21 – Saved by the 90’s

June 28 – Frank Iero

July 22 – The Mountain Goats

July 26 – Long Beach Dub Allstars

July 27 – Sebadoh

August 16-17 – Hi-Tide Summer Holiday // The 5.6.7.8’s

August 29 – The Alarm: Modern English; Gene Loves Jezebel featuring Jay Aston

September 28 – Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Tribute