Watch A$AP Rocky’s Enthralling Video for New Song ‘Sundress’

A jilted lover gets revenge on A$AP Rocky in the mesmerizing video for the rapper’s new track, “Sundress.”

The track was co-produced by Danger Mouse and boasts an uptempo, psychedelic groove based around a sample of Tame Impala’s “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?” A$AP Rocky swings easily between a sing-song croon and swift bars about nursing old feelings after a break-up.

The Frank Lebon-directed video for “Sundress” centers around a woman who forces her way into a nightclub and confronts A$AP Rocky with a gun. The story, however, plays out in a series of intricate and enthralling vignettes in which everybody seems to be frozen in time.

“Sundress” marks A$AP Rocky’s first new music since the release of his latest album, Testing, which arrived in May. The rapper is set to appear at Cyndi Lauper’s Home for the Holidays benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre December 8th, while next January he’ll embark on a North American tour. The trek kicks off January 8th in Minneapolis.