Kanye West Contacted Donald Trump About A$AP Rocky’s Incarceration

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he would look into A$AP Rocky’s continued incarceration in Sweden after talking to Kanye West about the situation. “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” Trump wrote. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Trump’s tweet comes soon after it was revealed that both West and Kim Kardashian lobbied the White House, specifically Trump advisor/son-in-law Jared Kushner, to push for A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish detention center, where the rapper has been held for suspected “gross assault” since his arrest on July 2nd. A$AP Rocky has maintained his innocence.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Trump said First Lady Melania Trump initially told him about A$AP Rocky’s predicament. “A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden. Sweden is a great country, and they’re friends of mine,” Trump explained, adding that “I have been called by so many people” in regards to A$AP Rocky, who has “tremendous support.”

Melania Trump added (via CNN), “We’ll be working with the State Department and we hope to get him home soon.”

Kardashian tweeted Thursday, “Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

The reality star previously recruited the president’s help in commuting the prison sentence of Alice Marie Johnson in June 2018.

Authorities in Sweden have until July 25th to complete their investigation into the alleged A$AP Rocky assault. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has not commented on A$AP Rocky’s arrest on social media.