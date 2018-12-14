See A$AP Rocky Bike Around New York in Trippy ‘Tony Tone’ Video

A$AP Rocky launches the new visuals for Testing track “Tony Tone” at a youthful, innocent birthday party, but the trippy video also houses judgmental vibes alongside freewheeling city street scenes.

In the HidJi Films for AWGE-directed clip, kids celebrate a birthday, while the rapper smokes and hangs with a woman, before he and a group dressed in white align in front of a panel of solemn judges as the off-kilter melody kicks in. New York City street scenes are interwoven with shots from the judgment panel room. The video teeters between him freely biking down the sidewalk alongside friends juxtaposed against people questioning his motives. A$AP TyY, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Illz and Smooky MarGielaa also make appearances in the clip.

“I could give a fuck about a list/ I could give a fuck about a diss,” he raps. “I could give a fuck about a clique.” Later he calls out people who flex with “them cars that ain’t theirs, jewelry that ain’t theirs.” The video follows the rapper’s recently released visuals for Testing song “Gunz N Butter” and his Tame Impala-sampling “Sundress.”

A$AP Rocky has also announced the fourth annual Yams Day, which celebrates the late A$AP Yams. It will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on January 17th and includes appearances from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, Ski Mask the Slump God and others. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Always Strive and Prosper Foundation. Established by A$AP Yam’s mother, Tatiana Rodriguez, the organization educates youth about substance use and abuse.