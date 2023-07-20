A$AP Rocky Reveals He’s Dropping a Song With Peso Pluma: ‘I F-ck With Him’

Peso Pluma and A$AP Rocky have a song on the way. In a new interview with Complex, Rocky revealed that he and the Mexican corridos star were in the studio together making music for Rocky’s upcoming album.

“We were working on something for my album. I fuck with him,” he told the outlet. “I love the fact that he’s successful right now, he’s doing his thing all over Spotify and Apple and whatnot. And he’s going crazy overseas, especially in Mexico, doing his thing. But I genuinely like him because he is of the culture.”

Rocky then told a “crazy story” Pluma shared with him about his time working in New York City listening to his music — specifically his songs “1 Train” and “Peso” — while Pluma was working at Little Italy pizzeria.

“I was like, ‘Yo, you fucking me up.’ He said, ‘I lived in New York when you popped off,'” Rocky said. “So for me, it felt like the right thing to do. I’m not really one to just collaborate with somebody because they’re poppin’.”

“I would prefer for there to be some significance there, and I personally like him,” he added. “I love his music and I think it’s different. I think that’s something that I want to sonically explore. That’s why we collab’d.”

In the interview, Rocky also said he hoped people stopped leaking music because every time his music leaks “we have to go back to the drawing board.” But at this point, “We in album mode, it’s time to start rolling out the project… This is really happening.”

"We're on a good roll right now. Fingers crossed nothing gets leaked anytime soon," he added. "I'm praying that we have a successful rollout and it turns out OK."

So far this year, Rocky released singles “Same Problems?” and “Riot” with Pharrell. As for Peso Pluma, he dropped his album Génesis in late June, featuring songs like “Las Morras” with Blessd and “Tulum” with Grupo Frontera.

“These accomplishments mean so much to me,” he told Rolling Stone. “It shows I’m an artist to pay attention to, and I’m so proud that I can wave the Mexican flag up high.”